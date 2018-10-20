Women’s soccer: EMU earns key ODAC win

The EMU soccer women picked up a key conference win today at Ferrum by a score of 2-1. The victory puts the Royals in position to make a run into the ODAC tournament with only two conferences matches left and still much to be decided in the standings.

The Royals started the scoring early into the match in the 11th minute when Chloe Weaver (Linville, Va./Broadway) took a pass from Laura Rittenhouse (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) and put it into the net.

EMU continued to create offensive opportunities for the remainder of the first half putting the pressure on the Panther defense.

That momentum carried into the second half eventually leading to the second goal for the Royals scored by Rittenhouse with the assist going to Haley Barnes (Bassett, Va./Bassett).

The two goal lead was enough to carry EMU until the end of the game until Ferrum scored a goal late in the 87th minute to create some chaos. The Royals were able to hold down the Panthers until the clock ran out to walk away victorious.

Ferrum did out-shoot EMU 14-13 overall but both teams had six shots on goal. Leah Wenger (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had five saves in goal and Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) added three shots for the Royals.

EMU improves to 5-7-0 overall and 3-5-0 in conference currently tied for 9th place with Guilford who owns the head-to-head tiebreaker due to their 2-1 win over the Royals earlier in the season. The top nine teams make the conference tournament with the eighth seed hosting the ninth in the first round.

The Royals next match is on Wednesday, October 24, when they host Randolph at 4:30pm in another important conference match.

