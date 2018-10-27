Women’s soccer: EMU comes up short in season finale

Playing in their final game of the regular season looking to earn their way into the ODAC tournament, the EMU soccer women came up short at Washington and Lee falling to a score of 3-0. Despite holding the Generals scoreless in the second half, three first half goals was too much for EMU to comeback from.

The EMU defense was able to hold down Washington and Lee for a good portion of the first half until the 25th minute when Caroline Peters put a one-touch ball in the net from inside the six.

The Generals would strike again in the 32nd minute on a shot from ten yards away by Sydney von Rosenberg that was set up by a cross into the box.

The final goal of the day was scored in the 37th minute when a previous shot was rebounded to an awaiting von Rosenberg who tapped the ball into the net from about a yard out.

Olivia Dalke (Dallas, Ore./Dallas) had the best scoring opportunity of the day for the Royals as she put a shot on goal in the 75th minute, but it was saved by the Washington and Lee goalkeeper.

The Generals out-shot EMU 24-5 and 16-1 on goal. Leah Wenger (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had 13 saves in goal for the Royals.

The Royals needed to tie or win in order to put themselves in the best position to make the tournament. The official ODAC bracket will be released after the completion of games tonight.

In what could have been the last game of the season, could also be the last game for seniors Logann Braun (Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown) and Sylvia Mast (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) who finish their careers having provided leadership to a youthful but experienced team all season long.

Despite the loss, the women have made significant strides in building and contributing to the success of the EMU women’s soccer program. EMU closes the year with an overall record of 6-8, and 4-6 in ODAC Conference play. They also accomplished an early season team goal of increasing their goals scored by improving to 2.08 goals/game compared to 1.67 last season.

