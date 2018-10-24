Women’s soccer: Defense pushes EMU to win

The EMU soccer women kept their hopes for an ODAC tournament spot alive with a 2-1 win over Randolph today. With the win the Royals improve to 6-7-0 overall and 4-5-0 in the ODAC. With the win, EMU stays in a tie for ninth place with Guilford and likely needs at least a point on Saturday against Washington and Lee to get into the tournament.

EMU got out to an early lead in the 5th minute when Laura Rittenhouse (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) collected a rebounded shot then passed it out to Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) who fired the ball to the top left of the net.

The Royals then added to their score on an own goal by the WildCats in the 23rd minute. Sauder had the ball to the left of the goal and sent in a centering pass towards a charging Rittenhouse, but the Randolph defender was a step ahead and knocked the ball into the goal.

The WildCats got onto the board in the 29th minute when Sam Hablas dribbled the ball in from the left after a breakaway and scored.

The Royal’s lead would hold for the rest of the match. Randolph came close to tying the game up in the 59th minute when Sara Bane ran a breakaway towards a wide open net passed the oncoming goalkeeper and missed the shot wide.

The EMU defense held the WildCats from creating anymore opportunities to finish out the game with the victory. The Royals out-shot Randolph 19-11 and 9-4 on goal.

Leah Wenger (Harrisonburg, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had 3 saves in goal for the Royals. Rittenhouse led with seven shots and Hannah York (Richmond, Va./John Randolph Tucker) added four shots.

The Royals play their final game of the regular season on Saturday, October 27, at Washington and Lee with that game set to start at 1:00pm.

