Women’s Soccer: BYU upsets top seed Virginia, 1-0

The Virginia women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in the Round of 16 on Saturday night.

The No. 1 seeded Cavaliers (18-3-2) fell to fourth seeded BYU (16-4-1) by a score of 1-0 at Klöckner Stadium.

The lone goal of the game came two minutes into the second half. BYU took advantage of a turnover and turned to attack on a counter. The Cougars played the ball ahead through a series of passes before playing it to Cameron Tucker coming down the left wing. She cut in toward the area and fired her shot, sending it into the upper right corner for the score.

“Congratulations to BYU. They played very hard, and it was a very hard-fought game. It had the feel of a College Cup game for sure,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “There wasn’t much separating the teams, and I felt similar last year when we played them. They have some very good offensive firepower and a good transition game. I thought for the most part we did a good job of minimizing it. You’re not going to stop an attack like BYU’s, but we did a good job of minimizing it. You have to give their player credit for coming down and finishing that shot. We had our chances. We needed to do a better job of controlling the tempo. That got away from us a little bit which played into their hands.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team and the season we had. It’s hard now because the reality is our season is over, and that’s sad because we won’t be together for a little bit. It’s always a tough thing when that ends.”

