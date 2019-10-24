Women’s Soccer: Bridgewater gets best of EMU

The EMU soccer women lost on the road to cross-town rival Bridgewater on Wednesday by a score of 2-0. The loss moves the Royals record to 9-4-1 on the season and 3-3-1 in the conference.

The Eagles applied pressure in the offensive zone early to start the match firing off the game’s first four shots. In the 18th minute, the fourth shot went in for a goal off the foot of Sydney Ryan.

EMU made some noise of their own in the 22nd minute as they tried to find the equalizer, but shots by Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) and Samm Livermore (Dunn, N.C./West Johnston) came up empty as the score would hold until halftime.

The second half was much of the same as Bridgewater kept the heat on the EMU defense. They let loose ten shots in the second half, keeping Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) busy in net as she kept the score close until the 83rd minute when the rebound of a blocked shot went to Kaia Richardson who scored the insurance goal.

The Eagles had the advantage in corner kicks 7-2 and outshot EMU 17-5 as Wenger had six saves in net.

The Royals stay on the road this Saturday, Oct. 26 as they travel to Roanoke for a match at 2:00pm.

