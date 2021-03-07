Women’s Soccer: #8 Virginia gets road win at VCU, 2-1

Eighth-ranked Virginia got goals from Claire Constant and Diana Ordoñez to take a 2-1 victory over VCU on Saturday at Sports Backers Stadium.

Virginia (10-3-1) struck first with the Constant goal in the 12th minute of play off the assist from Lia Godfrey to get the Hoos on the board.

The 1-0 lead would hold at the half as Virginia limited the Rams (3-2-1) to four shots in the first period with keeper Laurel Ivory making one save.

The Cavaliers extended the lead in the 51st minute when Ordoñez hit her goal off a Lizzy Sieracki assist.

It was only a minute later that VCU would get on the board with its goal from Samantha Jerabek.

“VCU is a very good side,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “They work hard, pressure the ball and take their chances well. We knew we were going to have our hands full in this game. Given that, we are happy with the win and know there is a lot we can take from the game. I thought we had good moments in the game, but we have to play more consistent minutes throughout the match.”

