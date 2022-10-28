Menu
womens soccer 8 uva rides early goal from alex spaanstra to 1 0 win at miami
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #8 UVA rides early goal from Alex Spaanstra to 1-0 win at Miami

Chris Graham
Last updated:
soccer throw
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Alex Spaanstra scored in the 12th minute, and the UVA defense made the early goal hold up, in a 1-0 win at Miami on Thursday.

The eighth-ranked ‘Hoos (13-2-3, 6-2-2 ACC) got the eighth clean sheet of the year from goalkeeper Cayla White.

Spaanstra now has 35 career goals to tie for 10th all-time at UVA, and her 104 points is sixth all-time.

“It was a good win tonight,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “Miami is a very organized, well-coached team and this is a difficult place to get a result. We had a good start to the game thanks to just an unreal strike from Alexa and the team collectively did well to get the shutout. We are happy to finish conference play with a win and look forward to the ACC tournament.”

Virginia will take the pitch again in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships when the Cavaliers host Duke on Sunday. Game time will be announced once TV selections have been made.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

