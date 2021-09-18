Women’s Soccer: #7 UVA wins at Wake Forest, 1-0

Seventh-ranked Virginia opened ACC play with a win on Friday, taking a 1-0 victory at Wake Forest.

It marks the first time a team has scored on Wake Forest (8-1-0, 0-1-0 ACC) this season.

Diana Ordoñez scored the lone goal of the game for UVA (8-1-0, 1-0-0 ACC) when she struck in the 20th minute of play. As sophomore Lia Godfrey approached the attacking third, she slipped the ball through a pair of defenders toward the box where Ordoñez picked it up as she slipped in behind her defender.

The junior forward fired her right-footed shot from near the penalty mark to the left of the keeper for the score.