Women’s Soccer: #3 UVA wins 2-0 at JMU

A pair of second half goals from Diana Ordoñez proved to be the difference on Sunday as No. 3 Virginia posted its fifth shutout of the season with a 2-0 victory over JMU at Sentara Park.

Virginia (6-0-0) broke through in the 53rd minute when Lia Godfrey slipped a ball out wide in the box to Alexa Spaanstra. The keeper for JMU (1-4-0) came off her line to defend, but wasn’t able to corral the ball which bounced back out to Godfrey and the sophomore sent it ahead to Ordoñez.

The junior forward tapped it in from seven yards out and put the Cavaliers on top 1-0.

“It was a good win and a tough game,” coach Steve Swanson said. “It’s been a while since we played JMU and we’ve always had a very good rivalry with them. They played well, played hard and were very organized so I give a lot of credit to them. I was happy with the win. This is a tough place to play and I thought coming back from the game on Thursday (over No. 9 Santa Clara) was going to be difficult. We improved and played well in the second half. We created and finished a couple of chances, which was key. I thought we did a pretty good job on them defensively most of the match. They’re dangerous on their set pieces and we didn’t give them too many of them which was good.”