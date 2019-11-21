Women’s Soccer: #3 UVA hosts Washington State in NCAA Tournament action on Friday

Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 4:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

#3 UVA (17-1-3) continues play in the NCAA Tournament this weekend, hosting Washington State (13-6-1) in a 7 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia is one of four No. 1 seeded teams in the tournament.

The match will be streamed on ACCNX which streams live on the ESPN app. ACCNX is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account @UVAWomenSoccer.

The winner of Friday night’s match between the Cavaliers and the Cougars will advance to face the winner of the day’s first game between West Virginia and Central Connecticut State at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Mountaineers and Blue Devils will play at 4 p.m. on Friday prior to the Cavaliers’ match with Washington State.

Reserved seats are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate on game day. General admission tickets purchased in advance are $5 and $8 at the gate on game day. Advance tickets can be purchased at VirginiaSports.com. Students are required to purchase tickets. Children under two years of age are admitted free.

Parking for Friday’s matches will be on a cash basis for $5 in the JPJ South lot, the JPJ West lot and garage, and the JPJ East lot.

Related

Comments