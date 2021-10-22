Women’s Soccer #2 Virginia tops Louisville, 4-1

Second-ranked Virginia picked up its fourth straight win on Thursday night when the Cavaliers defeated Louisville by a score of 4-1 at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia (14-1-1, 7-0-1 ACC) jumped out to 2-0 lead in the first half with an own goal by the Cardinals in the second minute of play before Diana Ordoñez would get her head on the end of a Lia Godfrey cross in the 21st minute to extend the Cavaliers’ lead.

Louisville (7-6-1, 3-5-0 ACC) looked to fight its way back into the game with a goal from Julia Simon in the 71st minute, but Alexis Theoret answered a minute later with a strike from long range to put Virginia back on top by two goals. Taryn Torres then capped the scoring with another Virginia strike from distance in the 80th minute for the final 4-1 score.

“It was good to get the win,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We had our legs today, which was good coming back from the game on Sunday against Notre Dame. I just didn’t think our quality throughout the match was as consistent as we would have liked it. Some of that had to do with Louisville’s pressure. They did a good job at times of pressing us. But, we left a lot on the table. We didn’t convert as many chances as I would have liked to have seen from the opportunities we generated. There are things we can do to improve, but now we have to get ready for Miami. It’s one game at a time.”