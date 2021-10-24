Women’s Soccer: #2 Virginia rolls past Miami on Senior Day

Second-ranked Virginia used six first-half goals to power to a 6-1 victory over Miami at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday and lock up at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

It was Senior Day for the Cavaliers (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC) with six players recognized prior to the game – defender Lizzy Sieracki, goalkeeper Laurel Ivory, midfielders Lauren Hinton, Taryn Torres and Sydney Zandi, and forward Diana Ordoñez.

Virginia raced out of the gates, getting on the board in the second minute for the second straight game. Haley Hopkins started a barrage of goals for the Cavaliers as Virginia’s trio of forwards put together a nice combination play with Diana Ordoñez finding Alexa Spaanstra in the box for a tap over to Hopkins for the goal.

The ‘Hoos would add five more goals in the first 28 minutes of play, including braces from Hopkins and Ordoñez, while Taryn Torres and Alexa Spaanstra also added goals.

Miami (4-11-0, 1-8-0 ACC) would get its goal in the 30th when Jackie Koerwitz played one ahead down the left wing to Katarina Molina. Molina used one touch along the endline to sidestep a defender and put the angled shot in for the goal.

The 6-1 score at the break would hold for the duration.

“It was a good performance,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We started the game very well and moved the ball well. We scored some good goals. It was nice to see us get up early in that game; it’s something we didn’t do on Thursday and we talked about that a lot. I’m proud of our seniors. It was a great day for them. Having all the fans come out today was a real tribute to all those players who have contributed so much over their time here.”