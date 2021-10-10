Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA explodes in win over Syracuse

Second-ranked Virginia exploded for five goals in under 12 minutes to take a 5-0 victory at Syracuse (4-8-1, 0-6-0 ACC) on Sunday.

Haley Hopkins tallied a brace and an assist in that offensive onslaught, including hitting the game-winning goal, for UVA (12-1-1, 5-0-1 ACC).

The offensive explosion started in the 55th minute when Lia Godfrey lofted a cross from distance toward the back post. Haley Hopkins came rushing and met the ball with a leaping header she sent past the keeper and in the center of the frame for the goal.

Lizzy Sieracki then extended the lead as Taryn Torres played a corner to the back post where a wide open Siearcki knocked it to her feet with her chest and poked it in. Three minutes later the Cavaliers would add the first of two goals in just over a minute when Hopkins found Godfrey for a strike and the Spaanstra found Hopkins for her second goal of the day.

Lacey McCormack capped the scoring with her goal in the 67th minute as Alexis Theoret found her for the score.