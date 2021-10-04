Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA, #5 UNC battle to draw

Published Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, 10:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Second-ranked Virginia and #5 North Carolina played to a scoreless draw on Sunday at Dorrance Field.

North Carolina (8-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) had the run of play through much of the first half with the Cavalier defense answering the Tar Heel attack as Laurel Ivory made three saves and the Virginia defense withstood 11 shots. The Cavaliers (10-1-1, 3-0-1 ACC) turned the tide in the second half, putting up seven shots to only five by the Tar Heels and the teams were deadlocked with no score after regulation.

The teams would play through both overtime periods with neither side finding the net despite the Tar Heels getting off four shots, while Virginia’s Diana Ordoñez ripped a shot in the second overtime period that was punched clear by Tar Heel keeper Claudia Dickey.

“I thought we played well at times today, but not consistently enough to get a win against a team the caliber or UNC. Our effort was good, but we just have to improve our quality in all phases of the game,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said.

Virginia will continue ACC play on the road next week, traveling to face Boston College in a 7 p.m. matchup on Thursday night (Oct. 7). It will be the third straight ACC match on the road before Virginia closes the extended road swing at Syracuse on Sunday (Oct. 10).