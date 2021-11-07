Women’s Soccer: #2 Florida State tops #1 Virginia in ACC final

Second-ranked Florida State got on the board in the 10th minute, and the goal stood the rest of the way, in a 1-0 win over #1 Virginia on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in the finals of the ACC Championship.

UVA (16-2-2) had four players named to the All-Tournament team with Haley Hopkins, Diana Ordoñez, Alexa Spaanstra and Talia Staude all being named to the team.

Spaanstra is a four-time All-Tournament team selection, while Ordoñez is a three-time selection.

FSU (16-1-2) struck in the 10th minute when Clara Robbins fired a shot from range following a turnover. The Seminole lifted the shot from 30 yards out, chipping it just out of the reach of a leaping Laurel Ivory for the score.

The Cavaliers, which had battled to a 1-1 draw with the Seminoles on Oct. 28 in Tallahassee, would press the attack down the stretch in the second half, managing an 11-to-8 edge on shots for the game that included a couple of chances inside the six in the closing minutes.

“It was a tough loss,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “In the small picture, we’re disappointed. In the big picture, no one was injured and that’s always a challenge in a game like this when you play Friday and Sunday – you may lose someone heading into the NCAA Tournament. It didn’t happen and we’re happy about that. I feel for our players. They’ve worked hard and obviously we’re disappointed. Congrats to Florida State. They are worthy champions, a good team and are well coached. We lost to the better team today.”

The NCAA will announce the brackets and seeing for the 2021 NCAA Championships on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Cavaliers will await the announcement of the brackets and seeds to find out who they will be playing in the opening round of the tournament.

