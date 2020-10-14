Women’s Soccer: #11 UVA hosts #13 Louisville on Thursday

#11 Virginia begins a two-match homestand Thursday at 8 p.m. with #13 Louisville coming to Klöckner Stadium.

The match will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Cardinals (3-1-0, 3-1-0 ACC) have shut out Miami and Syracuse by scores of 3-0 and beat Boston College by a score of 2-0. Their lone loss of the season came at Florida State in a 1-0 setback.

Preseason All-ACC selection Emma Ekic has scored five of the eight goals scored by the Cardinals this season

Virginia (4-1-1, 2-1-1 ACC) is getting stellar play from freshman Lia Godfrey, who has three assists and a goal through six games this season – with two of her assists coming on game-winning goals.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Cayla White improved to 2-0-0 as she helped the Cavaliers to a shutout with her second start in goal this season against Miami.

