Women’s Soccer: #10 Virginia notches key road win at Boston College

A pair of goals in a four-minute stretch of the second half proved to be the difference for #10 UVA in a 2-1 win at Boston College Thursday night.

Rebecca Jarrett scored on a counter in the 65th minute, and Claire Constant found the net four minutes later for what proved to be the game-winning goal – her second of the season for the Cavaliers (6-2-1, 4-2-1 ACC).

Boston College (1-6-0, 1-6-0 ACC) got on the board in the 83rd minute after a corner kick wasn’t cleared out of the box by the Cavalier defense. The initial header sent the ball out toward the top of the box, but the Eagles’ Emily Knous collected it and fired it back through the defense and in for the score.

With the win over the Eagles and a combination of other results around the league on Thursday night, UVA has locked up a berth in the ACC Tournament. Seeding for the tournament has yet to be determined with one day of league play remaining on Sunday.

“It was a tough opponent and tough conditions today, which is what we expected so we are happy to come away with the result,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “I thought our second half was very good, but credit Boston College for not giving up and making it extremely challenging for us at the end of the game.”

Virginia will return to action on Sundaywhen the Cavaliers close out the fall regular season at Syracuse.

The match is set to begin at noon and will be broadcast on the ACC Regional Sports Networks.

