Women’s Soccer: #10 UVA notches wild 5-3 win at Syracuse

Tenth-ranked Virginia saw five different players find the back of the net in a wild 5-3 victory over Syracuse at the SU Soccer Stadium.

Freshman Lia Godfrey and sophomore Diana Ordoñez both tallied a goal and two assists to lead the offensive effort for UVA (7-2-1, 5-2-1 ACC). Rebecca Jarrett, Alexa Spaanstra and Anna Sumpter also scored, with Jarrett adding an assist.

“First of all, I thought Syracuse fought very hard throughout the game, and their team deserves a lot of credit,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “We obviously had a hard time stopping their set plays, and that was a big factor in the game. We played much more consistent in the second half, but we still need to improve our play in both boxes. We are looking forward to the ACC Tournament coming up.”

The Cavaliers will now await the announcement of seeding and brackets for the upcoming ACC Tournament that will begin on Nov. 10 at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C.

