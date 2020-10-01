Women’s Soccer: #10 UVA hosts #14 Pitt in Thursday night matchup

Tenth-ranked UVA (2-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC) returns home to host #14 Pitt (6-0-0, 1-0-0 ACC) in a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The match will be broadcast on the ACC Regional Sports Networks. A full affiliate list can be found at VirginiaSports.com. It will also be available on a stream through the WatchESPN app in certain areas to authenticated subscribers to the ACC Network.

Fans can also keep up through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com and by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

Information from Virginia Athletics

