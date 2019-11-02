Women’s Soccer: #1 UVA hosts #9 Duke in ACC quarterfinals Sunday

Published Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 7:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The No. 1 UVA women’s soccer team (14-0-3) will host No. 9 Duke (8-2-7) in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Soccer Championships in a 5 p.m. match on Sunday (Nov. 3) at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia is the three seed in the tournament, while Duke is the six seed.

The match will be carried on the ACC Network and streamed live on the ESPN app to viewers who subscribe to a cable system that carries the ACC Network. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

Advanced ticket sales and online purchases are $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission. At the game day window, reserved tickets are $10 and general admission will be $8. Students of a participating school will be admitted free of charge with the presentation of a valid student ID.

Parking is free on a first-come, first-served basis at the McCue and JPJ parking lots.

Related

Comments