Women’s Soccer: #1 UVA hosts #10 Duke on Sunday

The No. 1 UVA women’s soccer team (9-0-1, 1-0-1 ACC) continues to play at home on Sunday (Sept. 29), hosting No. 10 Duke (6-1-2, 1-0-1 ACC) in a 2 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium. It’s the second straight top 16 opponent for Virginia this week.

The match will be carried on the ACC Network and streamed live on the ESPN app to viewers who subscribe to a cable system that carries the ACC Network. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

Fans in attendance should plan accordingly for changes to parking for Sunday’s match due to an event later that evening at JPJ Arena. Fans who park in the JPJ West Lot, the JPJ East Lot and JPJ Garage will be required to vacate the parking lot by 4 p.m. Fans who park in the JPJ South Lot (the old UHall lot) will be required to vacate the parking lot by 5 p.m. Parking at the Emmet/Ivy Garage is free on a first-come, first-served basis and has no vacate time.