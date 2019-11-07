Women’s Soccer: #1 UVA faces #5 Florida State in ACC semis

#1 UVA (15-0-3) will face #5 Florida State (15-4-0) in the semifinals of the ACC Championships in a 2:30 p.m. match on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Virginia is the three seed in the tournament, while Florida State is the two seed.

The match will be carried on the ACC Network and streamed live on the ESPN app to viewers who subscribe to a cable system that carries the ACC Network. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

Tickets are $10 for general admission and are good for both semifinal games on Friday. Tickets for Sunday’s championship match are also $10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.TheACC.com. Youth under the age of 18 and students of an ACC institution with a valid student ID will be admitted free.

