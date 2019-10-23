Women’s Soccer: #1 UVA continues homestand with #12 Louisville

The No. 1 UVA women’s soccer team (12-0-3, 4-0-3 ACC) continues its homestand on Thursday, hosting No. 12 Louisville (11-1-2, 4-1-2 ACC) in a 7 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium.

The match will be streamed on ACCNX which streams live on the ESPN app. ACCNX is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network.

Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account @UVAWomenSoccer.

