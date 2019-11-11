Women’s Soccer: #1 seed UVA to host Radford in NCAA Tournament

The UVA women’s soccer team (16-1-3) is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Radford (16-5-0) in a first-round matchup at Klöckner Stadium, the NCAA announced with the release of the tournament bracket on Monday.

The time for the first-round match has yet to be announced.

Radford claimed a second consecutive Big South Tournament title this past weekend with a 2-1 victory over Gardner-Webb. With the championship, the Highlanders received the automatic berth from the Big South.

This season marks the 22nd time in the past 26 years the Cavaliers have hosted NCAA Tournament play at Klöckner Stadium. Overall, Virginia has a 34-12-4 record in home NCAA Tournament games. The Cavaliers are making the program’s 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and the 32nd overall. Only North Carolina has a longer active streak of tournament appearances and overall appearances (37).

Virginia had a program record seven players named All-ACC selections with Meghan McCool (Glenside, Pa.) named a first-team selection, Phoebe McClernon (West Chester, Pa.), Diana Ordonez (Prosper, Texas), Courtney Petersen (Canton, Mich.), Alexa Spaanstra (Brighton, Mich.) and Taryn Torres (Frisco, Texas) named second-team selections, and Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) named a third-team selection.

The Cavaliers posted a 19-game unbeaten streak to start the season, marking the third longest unbeaten streak in program history. Virginia’s only loss came in overtime to North Carolina in the finals of the ACC Championships. The Cavaliers faced 10 teams ranked in the top 25 this season with an 8-1-1 record against those opponents.

Virginia boasts one of the most prolific offenses in the nation this season, led by the top two goal scorers in the ACC as McCool and Ordonez are tied with 14 goals each. Spaanstra is also the top ball distributor in the league with 12 assists this season.

Tickets for NCAA Tournament matches at Klöckner Stadium can be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com or by calling the Virginia Ticket Office at 1-800-542-8821. Reserved seats are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate on game day. General admission tickets purchased in advance are $5 and $8 at the gate on game day. Students are required to purchase tickets. Children under two years of age are admitted free.

Reserved season ticket holders will be given an exclusive window to purchase their same reserved seats from the regular season before they are released to the public.

