Women’s Socccer: #11 UVA wins at Virginia Tech, 1-0, in OT

A golden goal in the 94th minute from junior Claire Constant gave #11 UVA a season sweep over in-state rival Virginia Tech, 1-0, on Friday night.

Freshman midfielder Lia Godfrey served a ball deep into the box on a corner kick to Constant for the leaping header. Constant put the ball in to the upper corner left corner as the keeper charged off her line to give the Cavaliers the overtime victory.

It was the first game-winning goal for Constant in her career with the Cavaliers (2-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC).

Virginia had earlier defeated Virginia Tech, 3-1, back on Sept. 12.

Neither game counted as an ACC game, because it’s 2020.

Keeper Cayla White, a redshirt freshman, picked up the win in the net in her first collegiate shot, recording six saves, including a game-saver in the 85th minute, when she made a leaping save of an Emily Gray shot, tapping it up and over the crossbar to keep the Hokies off the board.

“Virginia Tech is always organized and they are always good on the counter attack, so we knew we would have a strong challenge tonight,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “I thought we played some very good soccer throughout the match, but our issue for the last several games has been our quality in and around the goal. We are getting chances and creating opportunities in the attacking end, but just cannot convert.

“Credit Virginia Tech on the night as they made it difficult for us. We are happy to come out of there with a win and look forward to getting back home next week.”

