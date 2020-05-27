Women’s Lacrosse: Virginia adds High Point grad transfer Meredith Chapman for 2021

Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Julie Myers announced the addition of transfer Meredith Chapman (High Point) for the 2021 season, on Wednesday.

Chapman will have one year of eligibility for the Cavaliers and be eligible right away as a graduate transfer.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Meredith to the Virginia women’s lacrosse program,” Myers said. “There is no doubt her leadership and playing experience will add to our already talented team. She brings four years of experience and was voted team captain for two years by her teammates at High Point. Meredith is a speedy defender that will bring toughness and maturity to our program. We are excited to add another talented player to our defensive unit and our transition game.”

Chapman (Apex, N.C.) was the Big South Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a junior. She finished her career at High Point with 155 draw controls, 132 ground balls and 114 caused turnovers. She broke the school single-season record with 53 caused turnovers and ranked sixth in the nation with 2.6 per game in 2019. A two-time Big South First Team selection, Chapman has also excelled in the classroom. She was named to the 2020 CoSIDA At-Large All-District 3 Team. Chapman earned a degree from High Point in biology with a minor in psychology.

