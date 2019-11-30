Women’s Lacrosse: UVA releases 2020 season schedule

The UVA women’s lacrosse team announced a 2020 schedulethat will feature eight home games at UVA’s Klöckner Stadium.

This season, the Cavaliers will play eight teams that competed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, including four ACC teams.

Season tickets for women’s lacrosse are on sale now and may be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone at (800) 542-8821 or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

The Cavaliers will play their first four games on the road to begin the 2020 season, traveling to Navy (Feb. 8), Stanford (Feb. 14), California (Feb. 16) and Princeton (Feb. 22).

Virginia will open its home slate with Richmond on Feb. 26. UVA will also host North Carolina (Feb. 29), George Mason (March 4), Syracuse (March 14), James Madison (March 18), Penn State (March 21), William & Mary (March 25) and Boston College (April 11).

The Cavaliers will also travel to Duke (March 7), Loyola (March 11), Louisville (March 28), Notre Dame (April 4) and Virginia Tech (April 18).

The 2020 ACC Championships will be hosted by North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., April 22-26.

The broadcast selections for the Virginia women’s lacrosse team will be released and posted to VirginiaSports.com once they are determined by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners. Starting times should be considered tentative and subject to change based on the broadcast selections.

Team Highlights

Virginia enters its 25th season under head coach Julie Myers. The Cavaliers return six starters from the 2019 team that advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals. Virginia finished 13-7, its most wins since 2010. Two-time All-American Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) returns after leading UVA with 72 points last season. Nora Bowen (Lovettsville, Va.), Lillie Kloak (Ridgewood, N.J.) and Ashlyn McGovern (Phoenix, Md.) all return on attack.

2020 Women’s Lacrosse Ticket Information

Women’s lacrosse reserved season tickets in the blue chairback seats are $45. Women’s lacrosse general admission season tickets are $20, $15 for UVA faculty and staff. General admission seating for women’s lacrosse is available in the grandstand sections 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and on the grass hillside.

Fans may renew their 2020 season tickets online by logging into their individual ticket account at UVATix.com. The priority ordering deadline is Friday, Nov. 29. Fans may purchase tickets online at UVATix.com or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Single game men’s and women’s lacrosse tickets are available in advance of the game through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office beginning January 17.

