Women’s Lacrosse: UVA picks up an 11-4 road win at Elon

The UVA women’s lacrosse team (2-0) picked up an 11-4 victory over Elon (1-1) on Saturday (February 16) at Rudd Field in Elon, N.C.

Sophomore attacker Ashlyn McGovern (Phoenix, Md.) led the Cavaliers with three goals. Senior midfielder Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) had five points on a goal and four assists. Junior goalkeeper Charlie Campbell (Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.) made five saves. Mae Mcglynn scored three of Elon’s four goals.

Virginia scored two goals, on shots by junior attacker Nora Bowen (Lovettsville, Va.) and junior midfielder Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.), in the first 1:14 of the game, building up a 7-1 lead in the first half. McGovern and freshman midfielder Annie Dyson (Alexandria, Va.) scored two goals in the first 2:30 of the second half to give the Cavaliers a 9-1 advantage.

Both team’s offenses stalled, with neither the Cavaliers nor the Phoenix finding the net again until Kaley Thompson scored for the home team with 9:28 remaining in the game. Mcglynn scored her second goal 2:30 later, cutting the UVA advantage to 9-3. Back-to-back goals in the span of a minute from Maggie Jackson and Dyson built Virginia’s advantage back up to 11-3.

Mcglynn scored on a free position shot with two minutes remaining to close out the scoring.

