Women’s Lacrosse: No. 7 Virginia comes up short at No. 3 Syracuse, 15-12

Seventh-ranked Virginia had the lead at half and was up halfway through the second until a late 6-0 run for No. 3 Syracuse as UVA fell short, 15-12, in the Carrier Dome on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt senior Charlie Campbell had a career-high 18 saves in the game as the Cavalier defense held Syracuse to just nine goals for the first 52 minutes of the game.

The Orange had a 6-0 run over four minutes and had its first lead of the game with 5:46 remaining.

Redshirt junior Ashlyn McGovern and junior Annie Dyson each finished with hat tricks and freshman Mackenzie Hoeg had two goals. UVA had six different players score in the game.

Syracuse had 41 shots to 20 for Virginia. The Orange also led in ground balls (22-16) and draw controls (19-10). UVA was 4-for-6 on free position shots. Meaghan Tyrrell led Syracuse with five goals.

Virginia (8-4, 3-4 ACC) scored first with Dyson converting a free position goal. Syracuse (8-1, 5-1 ACC) tied it up, but the Cavaliers had back-to-back goals from junior Lillie Kloak and McGovern to lead 3-1 at the 24:30 mark.

After a goal for Syracuse, freshman Morgan Schwab picked off the Orange goalie in transition to score a goal. Syracuse added another as UVA had a 4-3 lead.

The Cavaliers extended their lead with a 3-0 run over the next 10 minutes. McGovern scored with the assist from sophomore Kiki Shaw. Dyson fed Hoeg for a man-up goal and Dyson rounded out the run with a goal on the assist from senior Taylor Regan.

Virginia held Syracuse scoreless for 16 minutes in the first half. The Cavaliers took a 7-4 lead into the half.

Virginia scored two consecutive goals after Syracuse scored to start the second half. Dyson completed her hat trick with the assist from senior Chloe Jones and Hoeg hit her second on a free position to give UVA a 9-5 lead with 18:26 to play.

Syracuse went on a 3-0 run in less than a minute to cut it to 9-8. Jones scored on a free position to put UVA up 10-8 with 11:18 to go. Syracuse cut it back to one, but McGovern scored to make it 11-9. Syracuse went on a 6-0 run to take a 15-11 lead.

Bostain halted the run with a goal with 2:28 to play.

