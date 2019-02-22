Women’s lacrosse: Balanced attack leads #12 Virginia past Richmond

#12 Virginia (3-0) had 11 players score and junior Charlie Campbell (Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.) had 12 saves in the 19-5 win at Richmond (1-1) on Thursday afternoon at Robins Stadium.

Junior Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) and freshman Lillie Kloak (Ridgewood, N.Y.) each had a hat trick, four players had two goals and five players added one goal. The Cavaliers also had eight assists, with seniors Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) and Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) each with two.

UVA led in shots (37-26), ground balls (18-15), draw controls (15-11) and free position goals (7-2). Marissa Brown led Richmond with two goals and an assist.

“It was a day that went our way in so many categories,” UVA coach Julie Myers said. “It was nice to see so many different players contribute on offense. Really, Charlie (Campbell) made a bunch of saves, defenders kept coming up with big play after big play and did just enough until we could open it up. I am proud of the effort and proud of the contribution from so many people and I feel like we are moving in the right direction with a big game on Saturday.”

Richmond scored the first two goals of the game. UVA was on the board first with a goal by Jackson. Richmond had a 3-1 lead before UVA went on a 6-0 run over a 21-minute span to close the first half.

The Cavaliers led 7-3 at the break. UVA opened up the game with 12 consecutive goals after Richmond scored first in the second half. The Cavaliers held Richmond without a goal for 20-minute spans in both halves.

