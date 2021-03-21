Women’s Lacrosse: #9 Virginia tops #10 Duke, 14-11

Published Sunday, Mar. 21, 2021, 5:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ninth-ranked Virginia picked up a 14-11 win over #10 Duke on Sunday to split the two-game weekend.

UVA’s defense came up big in the game, led by redshirt senior goalkeeper Charlie Campbell’s season-high 13 saves. Graduate student Meredith Chapman had four ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Senior Taylor Regan paced the offense with a career-high four goals. Juniors Lillie Kloak and Ashlyn McGovern each had two goals and an assist.

Virginia (7-2, 3-2 ACC) struck first with goals by Kloak and sophomore Kiki Shaw to lead 2-0 at the 23:14 mark. Duke (6-3, 2-3 ACC) had a 3-0 run before UVA tied it up 3-3 when Kloak found junior Annie Dyson for a goal.

Senior Chloe Jones added a goal before the half, but Duke took a 6-5 lead into halftime.

The Cavaliers opened the second half with back-to-back goals by Regan to lead 6-5. Duke tied it up again, but Regan completed a hat trick in six minutes to keep UVA in front.

Duke scored two goals to go ahead 8-7 with 19:46 to play. UVA took control with a 4-0 run over five minutes. Senior Olivia Schildmeyer dished it to freshman Morgan Schwab to tie the game. McGovern scored back-to-back goals and Jones added her second of the afternoon as UVA went up 11-8 with 13:15 remaining.

The Blue Devils cut it to 11-10, but Shaw scored the game-winner with 7:18 remaining. Kloak and Regan added goals in the final five minutes to secure the victory.

“Charlie Campbell in goal had a great game from the very first shot straight through to the end,” UVA coach Julie Myers said. “What was most exciting was we had a big second half. It had been a while since we had played strong in the second half and to score 10 goals to come up with this win is huge. It took everybody on the field and the sideline, everything we had really to come up with this win against a talented Duke team.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments