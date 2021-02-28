Women’s Lacrosse: #9 Virginia takes control late in first half, defeats #16 Virginia Tech, 12-10

Published Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, 8:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A pair of late first half goals proved to be the difference for #9 UVA in a 12-10 win over #16 Virginia Tech on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

Goals by Kiki Shaw and Maggie Bostain broke a 6-6 tie and sent Virginia (3-0, 1-0 ACC) into the halftime break up 8-6.

Ashlyn McGovern completed a hat trick with a goal 40 seconds into the second half that put the ‘Hoos up 9-6, and it wouldn’t get closer until the closing minutes.

Keeper Charlie Campbell came up with a big save in the final minute to close things out.

Annie Dyson also had a hat trick for UVA.

“A really important win to get,” UVA coach Julie Myers said. “It was a hard-fought game. I thought Virginia Tech made us earn everything and work for every opportunity and they did a great job. Luckily, we had just enough possessions and scored on just enough shots.

“Annie Dyson did a great job on with draw controls and earning possessions for us, along with scoring goals. All-in-all it was a total team effort. Charlie Campbell made some huge saves when we really needed her to make a big stop.”

Related

Comments