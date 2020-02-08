Women’s Lacrosse: #8 UVA defeats #15 Navy in OT in opener
Eighth-ranked Virginia scored two goals in the final 2:56 of regulation to force OT, then got the game-winner in the extra session from Ashlyn McGovern to clinch the 14-13 win over #15 Navy on Saturday.
Virginia trailed 13-11 when Nora Bowen scored her third goal of the day to make it a one-score game with 2:56 remaining, then assisted McGovern, who scored the tying goal to send it to overtime and had the game-winner 46 seconds into extra time.
McGovern finished with a career-high five goals, while Bowen had three goals and three assists. Annie Dyson and Lillie Kloak each had two goals.
Courtlynne Caskin had one goal and one assist, while Sammy Mueller added one goal.
Charlie Campbell made eight saves, including the one that gave UVA the ball back with 1:19 to play.
