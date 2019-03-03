Women’s Lacrosse: #7 Virginia falls 16-11 at #4 Syracuse

The #7 UVA women’s lacrosse team (5-1, 0-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season, falling 16-11 at #4 Syracuse (6-1, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

Senior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) led the Cavaliers with six points on two goals and four assists. Junior Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) had a team-high three goals and added four ground balls. Senior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.), junior Nora Bowen (Lovettesville, Va.) and sophomore Ashlyn McGovern (Phoenix, Md.) each added two goals.

UVA led in ground balls (24-21) and draw controls (16-13), but had 21 turnovers to 11 for the Orange. Emily Hawryschuk led Syracuse with four goals.

Syracuse scored the first two goals, before Bowen put UVA on the board. The teams traded goals before a 7-1 run, spanning across the half, put Syracuse in the lead 12-5. Jackson scored a free position goal to halt the run. UVA was down 13-7, when it scored three consecutive goals with Mueller scoring and McGovern recorded back-to-back goals. Shoemaker and Bowen scored to cut it to 14-11 with 4:29 to play but UVA couldn’t complete the comeback as Syracuse scored two more goals to close the game.

