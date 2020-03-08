Women’s Lacrosse: #23 Duke defeats #12 Virginia, 16-10

A 4-0 Duke run broke open a tight match, and the Blue Devils held on for a 16-10 win over #12 Virginia on Saturday.

#23 Duke (5-3, 1-1 ACC) led 6-5 at the half, but an Olivia Carner goal with 21:14 to go ignited the run that provided the separation

A Lillie Kloak goal got UVA back to 13-10 with 5:47 left, but the home team scored the final three goals to close things out.

Sammy Mueller and Taylor Regan each scored three goals to lead the Cavaliers.

Katie Cronin led Duke with five goals.

“Duke came out to play and to win today, and they competed better than we did from the opening draw,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “The draw was clearly a category that made a huge impact on the game. We have some things to fix and we have to get a whole lot tougher to be ready to compete no matter who we are playing. We knew Duke was going to be good and they played a great game.”

Story by Chris Graham

