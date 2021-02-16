Women’s Lacrosse: #16 UVA opens 2021 season with balanced 21-6 win over East Carolina

Published Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, 10:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia had 12 different players score goals in its 21-6 win over ECU in the 2021 season opener at Lower Turf Field on Monday.

The Cavaliers opened the game with four consecutive goals, then had a 16-0 run over the next 40 minutes of playing time. Redshirt junior Ashlyn McGovern (Phoenix, Md.) led the team with four goals and junior Lillie Kloak (Ridgewood, N.J.) added three goals. Freshman Mackenzie Hoeg (Mattituck, N.Y.) had two goals, two assists and a team-high eight draw controls.

Senior Jalen Knight (Peachtree City, Ga.) had three caused turnovers and two ground balls. Goalkeeper Charlie Campbell (Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.) had three ground balls. Virginia led in draw controls (19-10) and was 5-for-7 on free position shots. Megan Pallozzi led ECU with three goals and one assist.

Virginia scored first with junior Annie Dyson (Alexandria, Va.) running through the defense for the goal. Kloak and Hoeg then scored on free position shots, then Hoeg connected with McGovern for the 4-0 run to start the game. ECU scored at the 24:58 mark in the first half.

McGovern completed a hat trick in the first 10 minutes of the game, scoring two of the first three goals in UVA’s 16-0 run. Adding to the run were freshman Aubrey Williams (Purcellville, Va.), sophomore Jaime Biskup (Manorville, N.Y.), sophomore Kiki Shaw (Owings Mills, Md.), senior Chloe Jones (Slingerlands, N.Y.), senior Katie Railey (Towson, Md.), freshman Morgan Schwab (Fairport, N.Y.) and junior Braeden Dial (New Canaan, Conn.). Freshman Maggie Bostain (Richmond, Va.) scored UVA’s final goal of the game with five minutes to play.

“Great to get a chance to finally put on a Virginia uniform and play another opponent,” UVA coach Julie Myers said. “I think our team did a great job. We started strong and just kept going. Everyone was able to contribute to a team win against a solid opponent in ECU. It is a great starting point after almost a year off and we are looking forward to just playing again and getting back out to practice tomorrow.”

Related

Comments