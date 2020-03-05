Women’s Lacrosse: #12 Virginia rallies, defeats George Mason

#12 Virginia held George Mason scoreless for the final 23:19 to fuel an 8-0 rally on its way to a 14-8 win on Wednesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA (5-2) trailed 8-6 early in the second half when a goal from Olivia Schildmeyer opened the floodgates.

Nora Bowen led the Cavaliers with four goals. Lillie Kloak had a hat trick in the second half, all during UVA’s run. Sammy Mueller and Ashlyn McGovern each had two goals with one assist.

Myla Grace Barnett had a career-high five draw controls. Mueller and Ashley Stilo (each had two caused turnovers.

Charlie Campbell made nine saves.

Virginia is on the road at Duke on Saturday (March 7) at 1 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium.

