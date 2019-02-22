Women’s Lacrosse: #12 Virginia hosts #9 Princeton Saturday

The #12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (3-0) returns home to host #9 Princeton (1-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Blue Turf Field.

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium, but the time and locations have changed to 11 a.m. at Blue Turf due to forecasted inclement weather.

HOW TO WATCH

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra via ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app. Links for the stream and live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Follow @UVAWomensLax Twitter for in-game updates.

CAVALIER TIDBITS

Virginia has started 3-0 for the second straight season.

Senior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) leads the team with 13 points on four goals and a team-high nine assists.

Senior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) has a team-high seven goals, having scored in 15 consecutive games dating back to last season.

UVA has 13 different players that have scored a goal in its first three contests.

Junior Charlie Campbell (Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.) has recorded 12 saves in twice this year, with 7.15 goals against average.

LAST TIME OUT

UVA is coming off a 19-5 win at Richmond on Thursday.

The Cavaliers held the Spiders without a goal for two 20-minutes spans in the game.

Virginia had 12-0 and 6-0 runs in the game.

Junior Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) and freshman Lillie Kloak (Ridgewood, N.J.) each scored three goals to lead the Cavaliers.

Of the 19 goals, 11 of them were scored by different players.

UVA VS. PRINCETON

This is the 39th meeting between UVA and Princeton.

The Cavaliers have a 20-18 edge in the all-time series and are 13-6 in games played in Charlottesville.

UVA won the most recent meeting, 14-10, at Princeton on Feb. 24, 2018.

The teams have split the last two meetings, with Princeton winning 17-10 in Charlottesville in 2017.

The matchup features two of the winningest coaches in Division I women’s lacrosse, UVA head coach Julie Myers and Princeton head coach Chris Sailer. The two have combined for 1,017 wins.

PRINCETON

Princeton opened the season with a 16-7 win over Temple.

Tess D’Orsi had six goals in the win and Kathryn Hallett added four.

D’Orsi was second on the team last season with 56 points on 42 goals and 14 assists.

Hallett led the Tigers with three goals in last season’s meeting between Princeton and UVA.

The Tigers return Sam Fish in goal, who was 10-2 after taking over mid-season in 2018 and led helped Princeton to the Ivy League tournament title.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets single game tickets in advance on VirginiaSports.com or by calling the Virginia Ticket office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821). Advanced tickets are $8 (reserved) and $5 (general admission). Tickets at the gate will be $10 (reserved) and $8 (general admission).

UP NEXT

Virginia is back on the road for two games next week. The Cavaliers travel to William & Mary on Tuesday, Feb. 26 before opening ACC play at No. 8 Syracuse on Saturday, March 2.

