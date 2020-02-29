Women’s Lacrosse: #1 UNC rallies late, tops #7 Virginia

Top-ranked North Carolina closed things out on a 8-1 run to leave Klöckner Stadium with an 18-12 win over #7 Virginia on Saturday.

Virginia (4-2, 0-1 ACC) led 11-10 with 15:06 left on a goal by Kiki Shaw, but UNC (5-0, 1-0 ACC) scored seven straight over the next 10 minutes to seize the day.

Taylor Regan and Nora Bowen led the Cavaliers with three goals apiece. Sammy Mueller (had four points on one goal and three assists.

Jamie Ortega led UNC with five goals.

“We faltered, and as soon as we got a little bit off, UNC sniffed it, and they pounced on that,” UVA coach Julie Myers said. “Credit goes to them, but it is disappointing to play well enough for a long period of time to feel good about it. To come up short is pretty tough.”

Virginia hosts George Mason in a mid-week game on Wednesday, March 4 at 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

