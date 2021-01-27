Women’s hoops: Ferrum takes down EMU, 82-41

Ferrum caught fire from outside and never looked back in handing EMU an 82-41 defeat Tuesday night in Ferrum.

The Royals slip to 0-2 on the young season and return home on Friday to host Randolph-Macon.

Against the Panthers, EMU had a solid start including taking their first lead after a steal and lay-up from freshman Claiborne Poston (Midlothian, Va./Millwood). A minute later, Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) hit a bucket to bump the lead to 8-5. But Ferrum controlled the remaining six minutes of the frame.

The Panthers hit five three pointers during that stretch, including a buzzer beater to end the period, giving them a 23-3 run to jump in front, 28-10. The scorching of the nets continued in the second, as Ferrum made 10-of-18 threes before halftime to open up a 47-22 margin.

Any hopes of a comeback ended in the third. Both teams cooled off from the floor, but the Panthers held the edge by getting to the foul line and sinking 9-of-12 free throws.

The Royals couldn’t overcome Ferrum’s shooting, with the final numbers putting FC at 44% from the floor compared to 25% for EMU. The Panthers finished 13-27 from outside. The women were also -5 in turnover margin.

Poston had a solid game with team highs of 12 points and four assists. McCombs also hit double figures with 10 points. Vanessa Gardiner (Springfield, Va./John R. Lewis) pulled in nine rebounds.

Aisha Martin led Ferrum with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jacy Marvin added 16 points, seven boards and six assists.

