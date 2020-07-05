Women’s Golf: UVA’s Virginia Bossi wins Castello Tolcinasco Grand Prix in Italy

University of Virginia sophomore Virginia Bossi took top honors Saturday at the Castello Tolcinasco Grand Prix at Castello Tolcinasco Golf Resort in Milan.

The event is one of the Italian Golf Federation’s top amateur tournaments.

Bossi, a native of Como, Italy, had rounds of 67, 67 and 68 to take medalist honors at 14-under 202. She finished four strokes ahead of runner-up Nobilio Alessia, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings. Bossi entered the event ranked No. 60 by the WAGR.

It was Bossi’s third amateur title in the past two years. In 2019, she won Italy’s Monticello Grand Prix and the Italian Ladies Match Play title.

Bossi led the Cavaliers in stroke average (73.00) during her first season as a Cavalier. She was among the team’s top two finishers in five of six events including the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, UVA’s final tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled.

Information courtesy Virginia Athletics

