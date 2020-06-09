Women’s Golf: UVA’s Virginia Bossi, Riley Smyth named to VaSID All-State Team

Published Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020, 5:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia golfers Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) and Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) have been named to the 2020 Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) University Division Women’s Golf All-State Team.

Bossi was a first-team selection while Smyth was named second-team. It is the first time both players have been honored by the organization.

Bossi led the Cavaliers during her first year on Grounds with a 73.00 stroke average. She was the team’s top performer at The Landfall Tradition and Darius Rucker Intercollegiate and helped UVA win the inaugural IJGA Collegiate Invitational with a 15th place finish at that event.

Smyth finished second on the squad with a 73.50 stroke average for her sophomore campaign. She led the team in scoring at the Windy City Collegiate and the Tar Heel Invitational, posting top-10 finishes at both tournaments. She was 10th at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational to help the Cavaliers claim the team title.

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments