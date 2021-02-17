Women’s Golf: UVA finishes third at Moon Golf Invitational

Fifth-ranked Virginia finished third at the Moon Golf Invitational in the team’s second tournament of the season, shooting 1-under 287 on Tuesday for a three-day total of 10-under 854. Third-ranked South Carolina won the event at 24-under 840, while No. 10 LSU was second at 846.

The 18-team field included nine teams ranked in the top 25 of the most recent Golfweek poll.

Sophomore Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) was the Cavaliers’ top finisher, placing 11th at 2-under 214. It was her best finish as a collegiate and her three-round total matched her best tournament score at UVA. During the first round, she equaled her best 18-hole score, shooting 2-under 70.

The five Cavaliers combined to shoot par-or-better in 11 of their 15 rounds and were separated by just three strokes in the final scoring. Sophomore Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.) was 13th at 1-under 215 while senior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) and junior Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) tied for 22nd at 216 and freshman Jennifer Cleary (Wilmington, Del.) was 26th at 217.

“We were very pleased with the team’s ability to compete and finish well, even without their a-games,” said UVA coach Ria Scott. “This team has a real confidence in each other. They know their teammates are doing their very best and that any one of them can break par on any given round.”

Smyth and Cleary had UVA’s best closing scores, shooting 1-under 71 during the third round. Bossi posted a 72 on Tuesday while Valinho shot 73 and Lillie finished with a 74.

Moon Golf Invitational

Team Results

South Carolina 280-275-285-840 LSU 285-280-281-846 Virginia 285-282-287-854 Florida State 285-287-284-856 Auburn 289-286-287-862 UCF 282-289-293-864 Illinois 287-293-285-865 Arkansas 292-282-291-865 Alabama 292-288-286-866 Louisville 290-288-291-869 Florida 291-283-298-872 Miami 296-281-295-872 Oklahoma 304-287-290-881 North Carolina 299-289-297-885 Coastal Carolina 299-294-299-892 Florida Gulf Coast 307-300-293-900 Augusta 304-298-299-901 Florida Atlantic 313-302-298-913

Individual Leaders

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina 63-67-73-203 Latanna Stone, LSU 68-69-70-207 Polly Mack, Alabama 72-70-66-208 Ana Pelaez, South Carolina 71-67-70-208

Virginia Results

Virginia Bossi 70-72-72-214 Celeste Valinho 70-72-73-215 Beth Lillie 70-72-74-216 Riley Smyth 78-67-71-216 Jennifer Cleary 75-71-71-217

