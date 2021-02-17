first bank  

Women’s Golf: UVA finishes third at Moon Golf Invitational

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, 7:58 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva athleticsFifth-ranked Virginia finished third at the Moon Golf Invitational in the team’s second tournament of the season, shooting 1-under 287 on Tuesday for a three-day total of 10-under 854. Third-ranked South Carolina won the event at 24-under 840, while No. 10 LSU was second at 846.

The 18-team field included nine teams ranked in the top 25 of the most recent Golfweek poll.

Sophomore Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) was the Cavaliers’ top finisher, placing 11th at 2-under 214. It was her best finish as a collegiate and her three-round total matched her best tournament score at UVA. During the first round, she equaled her best 18-hole score, shooting 2-under 70.

The five Cavaliers combined to shoot par-or-better in 11 of their 15 rounds and were separated by just three strokes in the final scoring. Sophomore Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.) was 13th at 1-under 215 while senior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) and junior Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) tied for 22nd at 216 and freshman Jennifer Cleary (Wilmington, Del.) was 26th at 217.

“We were very pleased with the team’s ability to compete and finish well, even without their a-games,” said UVA coach Ria Scott. “This team has a real confidence in each other. They know their teammates are doing their very best and that any one of them can break par on any given round.”

Smyth and Cleary had UVA’s best closing scores, shooting 1-under 71 during the third round. Bossi posted a 72 on Tuesday while Valinho shot 73 and Lillie finished with a 74.

Moon Golf Invitational

Team Results

  1. South Carolina      280-275-285-840
  2. LSU                 285-280-281-846
  3. Virginia            285-282-287-854
  4. Florida State       285-287-284-856
  5. Auburn              289-286-287-862
  6. UCF                 282-289-293-864
  7. Illinois            287-293-285-865
  8. Arkansas            292-282-291-865
  9. Alabama             292-288-286-866
  10. Louisville          290-288-291-869
  11. Florida             291-283-298-872
  12. Miami               296-281-295-872
  13. Oklahoma            304-287-290-881
  14. North Carolina      299-289-297-885
  15. Coastal Carolina    299-294-299-892
  16. Florida Gulf Coast  307-300-293-900
  17. Augusta             304-298-299-901
  18. Florida Atlantic    313-302-298-913

Individual Leaders

  1. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina 63-67-73-203
  2. Latanna Stone, LSU 68-69-70-207
  3. Polly Mack, Alabama 72-70-66-208
  4. Ana Pelaez, South Carolina 71-67-70-208

Virginia Results

  1. Virginia Bossi  70-72-72-214
  2. Celeste Valinho 70-72-73-215
  3. Beth Lillie     70-72-74-216
  4. Riley Smyth     78-67-71-216
  5. Jennifer Cleary 75-71-71-217

augusta free press news
augusta free press news

Comments