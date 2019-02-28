Women’s Center at Virginia Tech celebrates 25 years

A confidential advocate

Now, 25 years later, the role of the Women’s Center is as relevant as ever.

Its staff has grown to nine people, including co-directors, victim advocates, program coordinators, and even a therapy dog named Dr. Yogi, a golden retriever.

“Our strategy remains the same, lifting up women and lifting up women’s experiences,” said Ellen Plummer, associate vice provost for academic administration who directed the center from 2000 to 2007. “The Women’s Center serves as a mirror, as a conscience, a presence that is an institutional resource about how we as women experience life uniquely.”

In the past four years, the number of people, mostly students, receiving counseling services at the center has increased 85 percent, said Christine Smith, one of its two co-directors. In the 2017-18 academic year, the center saw more than 200 cases, the largest in its history.

One of the driving forces behind this influx is a change that allowed the center to be a confidential resource for victims of sexual assault. In 2011, federal guidelines emerged that required university employees nationwide to report all instances of sexual misconduct to authorities.

After its cases dropped drastically, the Women’s Center was removed from the mandatory reporting requirement, with help from President Tim Sands, said Smith.

Because the center’s counselors support students, staff, and faculty in multiple settings, from attending court hearings to talking with police, their role as confidential advocates is vital, she said.

“We have played a pivotal role in ensuring that folks come forward and receive the support and advocacy that they need to be successful in continuing their education here,” Smith said.

The center also trains university employees who interact with students to ensure that they know how to respond to certain situations.

“The increase is an indication that we’re where we need to be, and we’re doing what we need to do and we’re having an impact,” said Anna LoMascolo, a center co-director.

But its work is not only counseling and advocacy.

A voice for change, community education

Over the years, the center, which reports to the provost’s office, has implemented a bystander intervention program, established an American Council on Education award-winning women’s leadership and mentoring program, and facilitated salary negotiation workshops for students pursuing their first jobs after college, among many other programs. The center also fosters connections and networking among professional women at Virginia Tech and across the state.

Representatives from the Women’s Center serve on committees and are a part of conversations university-wide that relate to gender equity and similar issues. For example, the center spearheaded a project to include lactation rooms inside campus buildings, and it was instrumental in forming the Virginia Tech Women’s Alliance and Caucus, a group that serves as a voice for women of all identities in the university governance process.

It also has helped to advance university polices and services to support women, such as dual career programs for faculty hires, the extend-the-clock policy for tenure track faculty, and inclusion of staff in professional development efforts.

Many Virginia Tech students volunteer as a part of multiple center initiatives. One is the Sexual Assault and Violence Education by Students (SAVES) peer education group, which sponsors programs to address sexual assault, gender-based violence, and related issues.

Another is the AWARE program. It comprises a group of Virginia Tech students who visit Blacksburg Middle School regularly to talk with girls in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades about healthy relationships, self-esteem, body image, and other topics that are important to them.