Women’s Basketball: W&L wins rebound battle over EMU

Published Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, 9:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The EMU basketball women could not overcome an early hole on the road as they lost to Washington and Lee 80-60 on Tuesday.

Despite only turning the ball over eight times, the Royals struggled on the boards as they were outrebounded 55-30.

A fast start for the Generals (16-7/13-3 ODAC) had them in front 16-4 at the midway point in the first quarter. Back-to-back threes by Tiffany Carey (Bedford, Va./Jefferson Forest) and Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) brought the Royals back within eight before Washington and Lee went on an 8-4 run.

The second quarter saw the Generals expand their lead as they made four of their 14 total three pointers. EMU had their opportunity to climb back in the game as W&L only scored two points over the final five minutes of the second quarter, but the Royals could only score six as they trailed going into halftime 45-30.

The Generals scored six unanswered to start the second half before going on to score 22 while shooting 40.9% in the third quarter. They would pace EMU in scoring for the rest of the game after building their leading to twenty.

W&L shot 44.3% (31-70) for the game and 38.9% (14-36) from three as the Royals went for 33.8% (24-71) and 27.8% (5-18) from long-range.

Carey led EMU in scoring with 15 points while dishing out four assists and two steals. Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) scored eight points with three rebounds and two blocks. Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) had eleven points.

Four of the Generals’ five starters scored in double figures with Jordan Diehl leading scoring 15 points.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”