Women’s Basketball: W&L wins rebound battle over EMU
The EMU basketball women could not overcome an early hole on the road as they lost to Washington and Lee 80-60 on Tuesday.
Despite only turning the ball over eight times, the Royals struggled on the boards as they were outrebounded 55-30.
A fast start for the Generals (16-7/13-3 ODAC) had them in front 16-4 at the midway point in the first quarter. Back-to-back threes by Tiffany Carey (Bedford, Va./Jefferson Forest) and Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) brought the Royals back within eight before Washington and Lee went on an 8-4 run.
The second quarter saw the Generals expand their lead as they made four of their 14 total three pointers. EMU had their opportunity to climb back in the game as W&L only scored two points over the final five minutes of the second quarter, but the Royals could only score six as they trailed going into halftime 45-30.
The Generals scored six unanswered to start the second half before going on to score 22 while shooting 40.9% in the third quarter. They would pace EMU in scoring for the rest of the game after building their leading to twenty.
W&L shot 44.3% (31-70) for the game and 38.9% (14-36) from three as the Royals went for 33.8% (24-71) and 27.8% (5-18) from long-range.
Carey led EMU in scoring with 15 points while dishing out four assists and two steals. Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) scored eight points with three rebounds and two blocks. Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) had eleven points.
Four of the Generals’ five starters scored in double figures with Jordan Diehl leading scoring 15 points.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.