Women’s Basketball: Winless UVA’s struggles continue in 69-51 loss at Florida State

Virginia’s season-opening losing streak is not at five after a a 69-51 loss at Florida State on Sunday.

This one was tied 28-28 at the half, but Florida State (2-0, 1-0 ACC) outscored the Cavaliers 26-3 to open the second half.

“I thought in the first half we came out strong, we defended well, we also executed. In that second half, there were moments where I could tell we were a little tired, but we continued to fight,” UVA coach Tina Thompson said. “I’m proud of this team. I’m proud of how they show up every single day ready to work, even with our numbers being low, making no excuses.”

For the third-straight game, redshirt sophomore guard Amandine Toi led the team in scoring, putting up 18 points against the Seminoles, including making five three-pointers.

Florida State had four players finish in double figures, led by Valencia Myers with 14 points. Myers tied FSU’s single-game record for blocked shots with nine.

The Cavaliers return to John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday, Jan. 3 to host No. 2 Louisville.

