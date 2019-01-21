Women’s basketball: What’s new for 2019?

Once upon a time, women’s basketball was not taken very seriously, but now more and more people have warmed up to the idea of women’s equality in the sphere of sports. With modern ideas and thoughts gaining popularity in the sports community, it is expected that women’s basketball will hit some significant landmarks in 2019.

Dayton is securing more and more recruits:

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program has been on its feet trying to attract new talent in 2019. Just recently, a four-star recruit named Nadjy Tyler gave her verbal commitment to the program. They now have three commitments from incoming freshmen of 2019. The others are Mariah Pere who is a 6-foot-3 senior forward coming from Newark Tech High School and Destiny Bohanon who is a 5-8 guard from Wayne. Dayton is planning to organize a transfer from Vanderbilt so that Erin Whalen can make her debut in 2019.

The 2019 Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List:

Three players have made their debut on the Wooden Watch this year even though they were not named in the Preseason Top 30. They are Kenisha Bell of Minnesota, Aari McDonald of Arizona and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky.

The list contains multiple players from four schools, namely Connecticut, Notre Dame, Baylor, and Oregon. Usually, the Pac-12 makes six selections from this list to lead the conference. The ACC and SEC make five selections each. The players listed this year are candidates for the 2019 John R. Wooden Award.

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame reveals contenders:

Early in 2019, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame has revealed the name of the 12 finalists who are being considered for the Hall of Fame status this year. The 12 contenders for the Class of 2019 are:

Beth Bass (Contributor)

Debbie Brock (Veteran Player)

Joan Cronan (Contributor)

Amy Tucker (Contributor – Assistant Coach)

Ticha Penicheiro (International Player)

Ruth Riley (Player)

Carolyn Bush Roddy (Veteran Player)

Nora Lynn Finch (Contributor)

Lucille Kyvallos (Veteran Coach)

Paul Sanderford (Coach)

Bob Schneider (Coach)

Valerie Still (Player)

The finalist will be announced along with the 2019 Trailblazers of the Game Award recipient during the Baylor at Texas game. The list has been curated by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors who do so every year.

The FIBA Women’s EuroBasket:

Considered to be a rather unpredictable competition, it is to be seen who comes out victorious in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2019. There have been no clear predictions because nobody is sure what is going to happen. Spain is going to be the team to beat, so it can be said that they are one of the frontrunners while Belgium is also not far behind. France has also shown potential with a rather strong lineup, but they fail to execute most of the time. Serbia is a team that can either win epically or lose miserably. Russia and Italy are the possible dark horses.

