Women’s Basketball: Washington and Lee, hot from three, beats EMU
The EMU basketball women fell to Washington and Lee on Saturday by a score of 80-61. The Generals used a big second quarter to pull ahead from the Royals and did not look back.
EMU (2-14/1-9 ODAC) play their next game on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 29 when they head to Bridgewater for a 7:30pm game.
A close first quarter saw both teams shooting near 40% as the game was tied at 18 with 16 seconds to play in the period.
Washington and Lee (12-6/9-2 ODAC) pulled ahead by six points in the early minutes of the second quarter before EMU worked their way back to a three-point deficit. A 17-0 run for the Generals allowed them to pull ahead before going into halftime with a 47-29 lead. Washington and Lee shot 61.1% (11-18) in the quarter.
W and L continued to build on their lead into the second half as they increased their lead to as much as 25 points.
The Generals showed their ODAC leading three-point shooting as they shot 30% (9-30) while making 41.8% (28-67) from the floor and 75% (15-20) from the free throw line. The Royals shot 38.6% (27-70) from the floor and only attempted eight free throws.
Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) led all scorers with 25 points while also picking up two steals. Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) added 11 points for EMU while Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) had six points and six rebounds.
Erin Hughes led the Generals with 24 points and nine rebounds. Megan Horn had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
