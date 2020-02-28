Women’s Basketball: Virginia wins again, defeats Pitt, 66-55

Virginia made it five in a row at JPJ, defeating Pitt, 66-55, on Thursday night.

The ‘Hoos (13-15, 8-9 ACC) have won five of their last seven overall to climb into ninth place in the ACC, a game ahead of Notre Dame, with one game left in the 2019-2020 regular season.

Pitt (4-24, 1-16 ACC) led 9-2 early, but the Cavaliers answered with a 14-1 run to take the lead.

The Panthers rallied late to make it a three-point game with 5:24 remaining. UVA closed out the contest on a 10-2 run to secure the victory.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) was one of three Cavaliers to finish with double-digit points, leading the squad with 20 points. Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (Camden, Del.) had 12 rebounds to lead the defensive efforts.

Dayshanette Harris led Pitt with a 19-point performance.

