 

Women’s Basketball: Virginia/Wake Forest game postponed

Published Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, 4:10 pm

basketball covid-19

(© ronniechua – stock.adobe.com)

The ACC announced today that the Virginia women’s basketball game against Wake Forest scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Jan. 12 has been postponed.

Virginia remains in COVID protocols resulting in the postponement of the game. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The full 2020-21 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.


